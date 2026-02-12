Mumbai, February 12: A Malaysian entrepreneur has made internet history by finalising one of the largest publicly disclosed domain sales ever recorded. Arsyan Ismail, who purchased the AI.com domain for just USD 100 (roughly INR 300 at the time) in 1993 at the age of 10, sold the digital asset for USD 70 million (around INR 634 crore) to Kris Marszalek, the CEO of Crypto.com. The transaction, which was settled entirely in cryptocurrency in April 2025, represents a staggering return on investment for a purchase originally made simply because the letters matched the young buyer's initials.

A Childhood Purchase of AI.com Domain Becomes a Global Asset

In 1993, long before the internet became a household utility in Malaysia, 10-year-old Arsyan Ismail used his mother's credit card to register AI.com. At the time, Ismail had no premonition regarding the future of artificial intelligence; he chose the two-letter domain because "AI" were his personal initials. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘My Visit to Malaysia Will Boost Economic and Cultural Linkages’ (Watch Video).

The purchase reportedly left his mother confused by the charge on her statement, as the concept of "web real estate" was virtually unknown. For over three decades, Ismail held the domain quietly while building a career in the Malaysian tech sector, contributing to early platforms like Nuffnang, Friendster, and eventually founding his own venture, 1337 Tech.

The USD 70 Million Strategic Move to Buy AI.com Domain

The deal was finalised in April 2025 after a brief period where the domain was listed for USD 100 million. While Ismail reportedly received several higher offers, he ultimately chose to close with Marszalek at the USD 70 million mark. Industry analysts note that two-letter domains are exceptionally rare, with only 676 possible combinations in existence. AI.com, however, sits in a category of its own due to the global explosion of the artificial intelligence industry. According to Marszalek, owning the "category-defining" domain was a strategic necessity to ensure his new venture remained a primary touchpoint in the AI race rather than becoming "commoditized".

Super Bowl LX Relaunch: The Era of 'Agentic AI'

The domain officially re-entered the public eye on February 8 during a high-profile commercial at Super Bowl LX. Crypto.com utilised the platform to launch a new "agentic AI" service. Unlike traditional chatbots, this platform promotes "personal AI agents" capable of:

Executing Tasks: Sending messages and managing calendars.

Financial Management: Trading stocks and performing complex transactions.

App Integration: Operating autonomously across various third-party applications.

The launch saw such significant traffic that the website briefly experienced outages immediately following the fourth-quarter television spot. Malaysia: Man Takes Illegal Sea Route To Visit Pregnant Second Wife in Indonesia, Says 1st Wife Had His Passport After Arrest.

Historical Context: Breaking the Record

The USD 70 million price tag makes AI.com the most expensive publicly reported domain sale in history, surpassing several long-standing records. According to Fintech Malaysia, the sale of the domain for USD 70 million makes it the most expensive publicly reported domain name sale ever, surpassing the USD 49.7 million paid for CarInsurance.com in 2010.

