The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its rapid pace on Friday, 13 February, with three significant group-stage matches scheduled across venues in India and Sri Lanka. Headlining the day’s action, Australia face Zimbabwe in a battle for Group B supremacy at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Meanwhile, Canada take on the UAE in Delhi, and the USA look to bounce back against the Netherlands in Chennai. These fixtures are pivotal as teams aim to secure top-two positions to qualify for the Super 8 stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Today's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: February 13

Match No. Fixture Group Venue Time (IST) 19 Australia vs Zimbabwe B Colombo (RPS) 11:00 AM 20 Canada vs UAE D Delhi 03:00 PM 21 USA vs Netherlands A Chennai 07:00 PM

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Morning Clash in Colombo

Match 19 sees 2021 champions Australia return to Colombo to face a confident Zimbabwe side. Both teams won their openers—Australia defeating Ireland and Zimbabwe thumping Oman.

While Mitchell Marsh remains a doubt due to injury, stand-in captain Travis Head will lead an Australian side heavily favoured by bookmakers. However, Zimbabwe’s pace trio of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans, who combined for nine wickets in their last outing, will pose a serious threat on a surface that has recently favoured both seam and spin.

Double-Header in India: Afternoon and Evening Clashes

In the afternoon, Group D contenders Canada and the UAE meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are searching for their first points of the tournament, making this a must-win encounter to keep their slim Super 8 hopes alive.

The day concludes with a high-stakes Group A fixture between the USA and the Netherlands in Chennai. The Netherlands enter as favourites following their clinical win over Namibia, while the USA, coming off two losses, are desperate to avoid early elimination. The spin-friendly MA Chidambaram track is expected to play a decisive role in the evening's contest.

