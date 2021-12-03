New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Delhi government's women and child development department has directed its officials to visit three anganwadi centres every Saturday after several discrepancies were found in the data uploaded on the Poshan Tracker application being monitored by the Centre.

In an official order issued on December 1, the WCD department said "the inaccuracies and inconsistencies can bring a lot of embarrassment to the department as the information is in the public domain and also monitored by the Ministry of Women and Child Development."

The order said the discrepancies in data entries in different categories "must be removed to provide a true picture of implementation status of POSHAN Scheme". It has been observed that there are lots of gaps and discrepancies in data being uploaded in the app which is very serious issue and needs to be rectified at earliest and the authenticity of the entries is not being regularly monitored at the District and Project Level

"To improve the monitoring and authenticity of the data, it is hereby directed to all officers and officials posted at the Department of Women and Child Development district offices/project offices and institutions to visit 3 AWCs nearby their home every Saturday and send the visit report on Monday by 5 pm," the order said.

The Poshan Tracker app was launched last year to strengthen and bring transparency in nutrition delivery services. It was developed as a governance tool for real-time monitoring of nutritional outcomes.

"Whereas Poshan Tracker is being monitored by Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India for the real time monitoring of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) services and deliveries,” read the order.

