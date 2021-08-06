New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The evolving situation in Afghanistan figured prominently during talks between visiting Qatari envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) J P Singh on Friday.

Al-Qahtani, the Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, is on a visit to India.

Also Read | Assam, Meghalaya CMs Set Up Committees To Resolve 12 Border Disputes in Phased Manner Through Talks.

"Al-Qahtani met Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) J P Singh and exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and recent developments in the Afghan peace process," said a source.

Qatar's capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks. The Gulf country has been playing a role in the Afghan peace process.

Also Read | Hiring Activity in India Touches All-Time High in July 2021, Indicates Strong Revival of Economic Growth: Report.

The Afghan envoy also called on Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs division) in the MEA and discussed bilateral issues.

The Qatari envoy will call on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)