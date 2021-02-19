Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Film actor Vivek Oberoi was penalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai traffic police after he shared a video of himself riding a motorcycle without a helmet, an official said on Friday.

The actor was not wearing a mask either despite it being mandatory during the COVID-19 outbreak, the official of the Santacruz traffic division, which issued the challan to the actor, said.

The actor had shared the video on Sunday after which action was taken by the metropolis' police, he said.

