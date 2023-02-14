Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A wanted criminal was arrested by a joint team of the Special Task Force and police after an exchange of fire, officials said on Tuesday.

A police team stopped the criminal, identified as Jitendra alias Jeet of Hathras, during checking on Monday night. He was arrested after a gunfire exchange in which he was injured, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Road Accident: Scooter Rams Divider Near Burari Flyover, Driver Dead, Two Injured.

The police have recovered illicit arms, live cartridges, an SUV and three fake arms licences from Jitendra.

He was wanted in several cases lodged at Sasni police station.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2023: From Rajiv Gandhi-Sonia Gandhi To Devendra Fadnavis-Amruta Fadnavis, Tales of Love and Romance About Indian Politicians.

Jitendra is undergoing treatment in a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)