New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man wanted in two criminal cases was arrested from east Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi area after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem sustained injuries on his right leg during the shootout, they said, adding that the accused is a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of seven rounds were fired from both sides. Nadeem fired four rounds while police retaliated by firing three rounds, they said.

According to the police, Nadeem was wanted in two cases, including a case of attempt to robbery in which he along with his associates had shot at a shopkeeper in Tilak Nagar.

He was also wanted in another case of assault at police party in Central Delhi's Patel Nagar area in July this year.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid on Wednesday night at Ghazipur Mandi area.

"When Nadeem arrived at the spot on his bike, he was cornered and asked to surrender, but he whipped out his pistol and fired at the police party and in self defense, the police also fired back. Nadeem got injured in his right leg," said P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

He was immediately rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable now, he said.

One semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges was recovered from Nadeem, he added. During investigation, police learnt that Nadeem had gone underground to escape arrest.

He kept changing his hideouts and stayed at Hapur, Bulandshahr and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. He also stayed at Jamia Nagar, Batla House, Mustafabad and Anand Vihar in Delhi during the last the four months, the DCP said.

He had stolen a bike from Vaishali in Ghaziabad in October and had also procured a semi-automatic pistol to commit a big robbery in Delhi-NCR with the help of his associates, police said.

