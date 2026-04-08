Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): The war of words between the Congress and BJP over allegations levelled against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife further escalated on Tuesday with the leaders of two parties continuing to target each other.

Assam Police carried searches at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera after Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma filed an FIR against him. Khera had made the allegations at a press conference relating to "passports" of Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and Sarma "not declaring correct property-related information" in his election affidavit.

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Congress accused Sarma of high-handedness over action against Khera and called him "a bully".

"The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled. This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

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"Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide. It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat," he added.

Sarma, who had lambasted Khera on Sunday soon after the allegations were made, continued his attack on Tuesday.

He also objected to remarks of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the controversy.

He likened the situation to killing someone and then offering them medicine. "Kharge is old, and you are still talking like a crazy person," he remarked.

Congress leaders later attacked Sarma over his remarks against Kharge.

"The use of vulgar and derogatory language by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge ji is entirely condemnable, shameful, and unacceptable," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the issue.

Jairam Ramesh said Sarma's words were "disgraceful beyond any limit".

"It is well known that the outgoing Assam CM knows no dignity or restraint in language, leave alone action. His abuse of Mallikarjun Kharge ji - the Congress President and a most powerful symbol of social empowerment made possible by the Constitution of India - is disgraceful beyond any limit and reveals not only his mental sickness but also the dalit-virodhi mindset of the BJP" he said in a post on X.

"What the outgoing Assam CM has said about Shri Rahul Gandhi is also most despicable. They deserve the utmost condemnation," he added.

Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that Assam CM is desperately trying to prove his loyalty to his RSS bosses.

"The language he is using against Congress leaders is not just abusive, it reeks of the entitlement and arrogance of caste privilege that RSS politics has normalized and nurtured. And @narendramodi, as always, remains a silent spectator," he said in X post.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar labelled the remarks "disrespectful", calling for an "immediate apology"from Sarma.

"...As President of the Indian National Congress, he holds a position of great legacy and responsibility, once held by Mahatma Gandhi. Such language directed at a leader of his stature is completely unacceptable and lowers the dignity of political discourse in our country. Himanta Biswa Sarma must issue an immediate and unconditional apology for these remarks," he wrote in an x post.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Congress leaders made allegations based on fake documents.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal slammed the Congress over its allegations, stating that the opposition party "will have to face punishment for its dirty politics".

Amid the escalating political war of words, Sarma expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the upcoming polls. "NDA will win 90-100 seats in the upcoming elections. BJP will win more than 70 seats."

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting on May 4. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term.

The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)