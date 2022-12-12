New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Windy conditions ushered in a marked improvement in the national capital's air quality with forecasters forecasting it to remain either in the 'poor' or 'moderate' categories for the next three days.

Delhi witnessed a warm Monday with the maximum temperature recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The 24-hour air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) improved from 238 at 9.10 am to 218 at 4 pm, according to the Sameer application.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, Monday's AQI indicated 'upper end of moderate' air quality.

It said, "For the next three days, surface wind speed (15 to 18 km/h) and temperature are likely to improve AQI. Mixing layer height is likely to be approximately one kilometre that helps in dilution of pollutants.

"AQI is likely to remain within 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor' for the next three days due to moderate surface wind speed. Strong northwesterly winds at 700-800 m are likely to disperse pollutants."

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 35 per cent and 95 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

