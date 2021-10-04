New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) It was a warm day in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 90 per cent and 47 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has issued green alert from October 5 to October 10, indicating all is well.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

