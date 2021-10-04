Dehradun, October 4: A shocking incident has come to light from Dehradun where a 22-year-old ended her life after being unable to pay her college fees. Reports inform that the deceased, identified as Nisha Singh, was a B.Tech student. According to a report by TOI, the girl was studying at a private college in Dehradun. She allegedly hanged herself using her dupatta in her room on Saturday. The incident happened in Prabhu Vihar, Kashipur district, Udham Singh Nagar. Depressed Over Wife's Death, Pune Cop Ends Life By Hanging Self From Ceiling Fan; Suicide Note Hints At Financial Trouble.

Soon after, Police launched an investigation into the matter. The mother of the deceased, identified as Santosh Kaur is a widow and earns a livelihood by running a roadside eatery. In her statement, she told police that the college was pestering her to pay her fees and this had upset her greatly. Kashipur SHO Manoj Ratudi was quoted in the report saying that the body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe has been initiated. Kolkata: Unable To Buy Books, 16-Year-Old Ends Life by Consuming Pesticide at Home in Kasba.

The suicide incident came to light after the girl did not come out of her room till 10 am. The report states that the woman called her other daughter and her husband, who live nearby, following which they broke open the door to find the girl hanging.

