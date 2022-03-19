New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The national capital experienced a warm morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Japan PM Fumio Kishida Begins 2-Day India Visit from Today for 14th Annual Summit.

On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the moderate category at 190, said the SAFAR India Air Quality Service.

The average concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 190 and 153, respectively.

Also Read | Delhi: Teen Killed, Four Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Flyover.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)