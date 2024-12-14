Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): The BJP has announced plans to construct a Ram temple in West Bengal following TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's remarks about building a Babri Masjid-like mosque in the state.

However, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul stated that the construction of the Ram temple should not be seen as a reaction to the proposed mosque. Paul slammed Kabir over his remarks about constructing a Babri Masjid-like mosque in West Bengal, accusing him of making provocative statements and alleging that no action was taken for his earlier inflammatory comments against Hindus.

"Ram Mandir should not be built as a response to the mosque. Babri Masjid can be constructed, and Ram Mandir can also be constructed... The same person who said Babri Masjid will be constructed once said that Hindus would be massacred and thrown into the Bhagirathi. There was no show-cause notice or punishment for these statements," Paul said.

She further accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of encouraging communal tension for political gains. "Mamata Banerjee is behind these remarks... She is preparing another Bangladesh for her vote bank. Ram Mandir will be constructed. We will commemorate the one year of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and the foundation stone will be laid in Berhampur," Paul further alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shankar Ghosh also weighed in, calling the construction of the Ram temple "natural" and a representation of Indian culture. He criticized Kabir's remarks, saying, "Constructing the temple is natural; it symbolizes our culture. The mosque is associated with those who invaded us. Bangladesh tells us the mentality of this community. Associating the construction of a temple with the construction of a mosque will not be right. Babri Masjid has a history of its own; how can it be constructed here in West Bengal?"

Earlier, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir clarified his statement, describing the Babri Masjid as a deeply emotional issue for Muslims. He explained, "The Babri Masjid was a sentimental issue for Muslims. It was built by Babur, and we all know that in 1992, the Babri Masjid was demolished. It's been 30 years, and the Babri Masjid hasn't been rebuilt yet. In 2019, the Supreme Court passed a unanimous verdict, allocating five acres of land for constructing a mosque. With time, it will be built."

Kabir also addressed allegations regarding the proposed mosque in Bengal.

"In Bengal, particularly in Murshidabad, some are saying that a new Babri Masjid will be built to provoke people. But there's no issue with that. There's no problem. Regarding the Babri Masjid land, if asked where the land will be bought, let me clarify that we haven't approached the state government for any land for the Babri Masjid. No, we have no intention of taking any government land or grants," he added.

Kabir underlined that no government land or grants would be used for the mosque. "A trust will be formed with respected individuals, who will decide on the location and purchase the land with the trust's funds. The process will follow all legal norms, including tax payments and registrations. This is a matter of faith, not meant to trouble anyone," he said.

Rejecting allegations of involvement with Bangladeshis, Kabir stated that maintaining border security is the responsibility of the central government. "If someone enters illegally, it's the job of the central government and the security forces to handle it. My responsibility doesn't extend to that. Whether they catch them or deport them, it's up to them. I haven't noticed any such issue so far," he said. (ANI)

