North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India] May 6 (ANI): As West Bengal continues to witness post-poll violence, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday alleged that bombs were hurled at his residence by unidentified people.

The alleged incident took place in the Kankinara area of Bhatpara on Tuesday at the residence of BJP worker Raj Biswas.

"I have seen the CCTV footage of three persons hurling bombs at my home. My family is terrified. The police came here and sought CCTV footage," he said.

Over the last two days, post-poll violence has been witnessed in parts of West Bengal.

BJP President JP Nadda was on a two-day visit to West Bengal to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

On Tuesday, he had met the family of party worker Abhijeet Sarkar who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata. He also had met the family members of BJP worker Haran Adhikari who was allegedly killed by TMC miscreants after the election results were declared on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed because of the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

