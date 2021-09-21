Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): West Bengal government on Monday issued a memorandum declaring a public holiday on September 30 in three constituencies where elections will be held.

"In view of schedule of elections to 56-Samsergan, and 58-Jangipur Assembly Constituency and by-election to 159-Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency to be held on 30th September 2021 (Thursday) vide Press Note of the Election Commission of India, the undersigned is directed to declare the said day of the poll as a public holiday," read the memorandum issued by the state government.

The decision has been taken under section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 for the government offices, organisations, undertakings, corporations, boards, statutory and local bodies, educational institutions situated within the extent of that aforementioned Assembly Constituencies.

"Labour department will issue suitable instructions to shops, commercial and industrial establishments to declare the said date of the poll as a paid holiday for the workers of the concerned Assembly Constituencies to enable them to exercise their franchise in the election," read the memorandum.

It further stated that if the poll continues up to late hours on September 30, special leave may be allowed to polling personnel for October 1. (ANI)

