Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said several retired officials had called him to express concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab a day ago.

Also Read | Puducherry COVID-19 Restrictions: UT Administration Announces New Curbs As COVID-19 Cases Surge; Check Details.

Sharing his sentiment with a delegation of state BJP leaders, led by party president Sukanta Majumdar, the governor, in a video clip of the meeting posted by him on Twitter, was heard saying that the security lapse was "unprecedented" in the world's largest democracy.

Also Read | Bihar: 17-Year-Old Teenager Flees From Vaccination Centre After Testing COVID-19 Positive in Jamui District.

"After the incident, several prominent retired officials called me, they were aghast, bewildered at this development," he said.

Dhankhar told the delegation that these retired officials have called for exemplary consequences for the lapse.

The governor also said that he will forward the delegation's representation on the matter to the President of India.

"The delegation led by Majumdar called on the governor at the Raj Bhawan "regarding unpardonable security breach of Hon'ble Prime Minister @PMOIndia during his January 05 Punjab visit #PMSecurityBreach #PMSecurityLapse," the governor said in a tweet. PTI AMR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)