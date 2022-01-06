Puducherry, January 6: The administration of the Union Territory of Puducherry has issued orders imposing new restrictions in the four regions of the territory following surge in Covid-19 cases and the third wave of the pandemic. The order comes into immediate effect and will be in force till January 31.

A statement issued by the Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) and Member secretary, state executive committee member for disaster management said that only 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed in malls, market complexes, and shops. Mumbai COVID-19 Restrictions: BMC Issues Fresh Protocol for International Arrivals at International Airport.

Intra-district and inter-district public transport will be permitted to conduct services only with 50 per cent seating capacity. Cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes would be permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Hotels, bars, restaurants, and liquor shops will be permitted to operate with only 50 per cent of the capacity at a time. Auditoriums and Kalaiarangams will also be allowed to function only with 50 per cent capacity.

Educational institutions have to function as per the directives of the Directorate of School Education and Director of Higher and Technical education in accordance with the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP).

Beauty parlours, salons and spas, gymnasiums, and yoga training centres shall be permitted with 50 per cent capacity at a time and in accordance with the SOP. Poojas and 'abhishekams' will be performed by priests of temples without the participation of devotees.

