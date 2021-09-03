North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], September 3 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested one Ratan Haldar in connection with the alleged murder of Sova Rani Mondal during the alleged post-poll violence in Jagaddal constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas earlier this year.

On May 2, the house of Kamal Mondal, a booth president of BJP in Jagaddal Constituency, was allegedly attacked by the TMC workers at his house, in which his mother Sova Rani Mondal allegedly succumbed to injuries.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Killed by Cousin After Failed Rape Attempt in Kanpur Dehat; Accused Arrested.

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

Also Read | Bhopal Man Duped of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext of Cancelling His Life Insurance Policies; Case Registered.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the West Bengal assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, also visited affected areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)