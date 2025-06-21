Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has issued a show-cause notice to BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor girl whose body was recovered from her residence in Canning, South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

Malviya, who is the in-charge of BJP's national information and technology wing and co-in-charge of the party's West Bengal unit, had recently posted on his X handle that the girl was "gangraped and murdered."

He also shared a blurred photograph of the deceased minor and claimed that women in the state were unsafe.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the post, the WBCPCR issued the show-cause notice on Friday, asking Malviya to respond within three days, which is Monday.

"The WBCPCR has taken suo motu cognisance of the post by Malviya wherein the identity of a deceased minor girl was disclosed, thereby violating Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of the Children) Act, 2015. The Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Shri Amit Malviya in this matter and asked for a reply within three days," WBCPCR chairperson Tulika Das wrote.

Police claimed that the girl died allegedly by consuming poison and post-mortem examination dismissed any signs of sexual assault.

