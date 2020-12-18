Raipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday said the West Bengal government's move of opposing the transfer of three IPS officers in the state on central deputation was not a good tradition, and added that clashes between the Centre and states weaken the democracy.

He was addressing a press conference on the sidelines of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' domestic tourism road show event held in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the new capital city of Chhattisgarh.

When asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's support to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on opposing the Centre's move to transfer three IPS officers, Patel said, "If any state says that it will not send its officials on central deputation, then I feel it is not a good indication. It is not a good tradition."

"Whether it is Kejriwal ji or Mamata ji, I would like to say that such clashes will not strengthen the Indian democracy, rather they will weaken it. It should not be allowed," the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism added.

The TMC government in Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee is strongly opposing the Centre's move to send three IPS officers, who were involved in the security of BJP chief JP Nadda during his recent visit to West Bengal, on central deputation.

The three IPS officers were responsible for the security of Nadda, whose convoy was attacked during his recent visit to the state, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2021.

Over a query about the Centres support to Ram Van Gaman Path tourism circuit scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, Patel said he has written a letter to chief ministers of those states from where the route taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile, passes. He said he has provided coordinates, seeking their objections if any.

"Otherwise, the tourism and culture ministry has identified 300 places based on the book of Dr Ram Avtar Sharma, which will be developed as a part of Ram Van Gaman Path and after receiving response from the chief ministers, the work on the project will be taken up," he added.

Patel said Chhattisgarh is rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage to attract tourists and there is a need to change the Naxalism-related perception about the state. PTI

