West Bengal, December 17: Ministry of Home Affairs transferred 3 IPS officials in West Bengal. Bholanath Pandey transferred to BPR&D, Rajeev Mishra transferred to ITBP as IG and Praveen Tripathi has been sent to SSB. MHA asked West Bengal government to relieve these officers for their respective new postings.

CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to slam Narendra Modi government and she said that the "Act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction & demoralize the serving officers in WB". West Bengal Elections 2021: Election Commission Team Starts Taking Stock of Poll Preparedness Ahead of Crucial Polls.

Check Mamata Banerjee's tweets:

GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2020

She further said that "GoI’s order of central deputation for 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954."

Accusing further, Bannerjee said, "This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional and completely unacceptable. We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces."

The three IPS officers were in-charge of BJP chief JP Nadda’s security when his convoy was attacked on December 10. BJP leaders allege that the three IPS officers have been “extremely pro-Trinamool” for a long time and “almost cadres” of CM Mamata Banerjee’s party.

