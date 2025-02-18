New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it wasn't sitting in "ivory towers" and knew podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, booked for his utterances on a YouTube show, copied his comments from an Australian programme.

"We are not sitting in ivory towers. We know from various sources. We know how he has tried to copy it from an Australian programme and from there, he has tried to pick up some actor's dialogue," said a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over 'Objectionable' Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The bench was hearing a plea of the podcaster when it told his counsel senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, "He should be ashamed that what embarrassment he has caused to his parents. What language he has used."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thousands of Beneficiaries To Be Impacted As Maharashtra Govt Tightens Eligibility for Scheme, Check Details.

Allahbadia's remarks came during a India's Got Latent show, hosted by comic Samay Raina.

Chandrachud said India's Got Latent was a paid programme where subscription was given to subscribers having credit cards and it was only for adults.

Justice Kant said there were certain societies where the audiences were warned about an adult channel and the content being inappropriate for certain viewers.

"They take all these precautions. These are all copied programmes. When you are doing it, then you must warn and take precautions," he said.

The judge went on, "Paid channels are understandable. You can go to YouTube and anyone can watch it (India's Got Latent)".

Chandrachud said the controversy arose owing to some subscribers making a 10-second clip of the 45- minute long episode and posted it on YouTube.

The top court was hearing Allahbadia's plea seeking clubbing and quashing of the FIRs against him. While protecting him from arrest in the FIRs, it came down heavily on him for the remarks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)