Tezpur, December 28: Amid the 140th Congress Foundation Day celebrations, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi, asserted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should conduct a caste census in the state based on the demand from the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Gaurav Gogoi said, "We want the Chief Minister to conduct a caste census if he wants to conduct a census at all. The caste census that Rahul Gandhi is demanding should be conducted in Assam. Tribal in Assam want to know what is the census of their various tribes. The Chief Minister only counts the number of people of one religion, but not of the different tribes and castes. He doesn't tell us what our actual numbers are, what our actual presence is." Congress Foundation Day 2025: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Attend Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Party Event (Watch Video).

Gaurav Gogoi Speaks on Congress Foundation Day

#WATCH | Tezpur, Assam: On the 140th Congress foundation day, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "We want the Chief Minister to conduct a caste census if he wants to conduct a census at all. The caste census that Rahul Gandhi is demanding should be conducted in Assam... The Chief…

He expressed confidence that the Congress government would be formed in the state in the next year Assembly polls. "We hoisted the Congress flag throughout the city of Tezpur... In nineteen thousand booths, the Congress party celebrated its foundation day booth-wise, and with the kind of support we received from the people, we are fully confident that the Congress government will be formed here in the coming days," he further said.

Addressing a rally in Tezpur on the occasion of the 140st Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, Gogoi declared that the Congress party would form the government in Assam in 2026. The rally, led by Gogoi, began from Tezpur's Rajiv Bhavan and covered a six-kilometre route, and was later concluded at Jayamati Field. More than five thousand Congress leaders and workers participated in the procession and raised slogans of "Congress Zindabad". Congress Foundation Day 2025: Mallikarjun Kharge Extends Greetings to Party Workers, Highlights Congress’ Commitment to Welfare and Inclusive Development.

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan. On the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to party workers across the country on the Foundation Day and vowed to fight for the Constitution. Earlier, Congress, on its X handle, also congratulated party members. "Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress," the party said.

The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government."The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X. The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

