Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the name given to their group by the Election Commission for next month's bypoll in the state has Balasaheb Thackeray in it and they will take the 'Mashaal' symbol given by the poll panel to every home.

Talking to the media, Aaditya Thackeray lauded the work done by his father Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister before he stepped down following a split in Shiv Sena.

"The new symbol, new name 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' -we're extremely proud of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. He has worked as a Chief Minister, saving thousands of lives in Maharashtra. We have been a truthful honest govt, working for the people," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"Everyone knows how he has worked. It also has the name of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray in it. Most importantly, the 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) is something we will take with pride to every home," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena also released a poster with the new symbol and the new party's name.

Election Commission of India on Monday allotted 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to the Udhhav faction and the flaming torch as its election symbol ahead of Nov 3 bypoll in Andheri East.

The poll panel declined to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' and 'Gada' as symbols as they are "not in the list of free symbols".

It asked the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena to furnish a list of three fresh symbols by October 11 and declared the 'flaming torch' as the symbol of candidates of the Thackeray faction in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute.

The poll panel had earlier barred the group led by former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Chief Minster Eknath Shinde from using the symbol "Bow and Arrow, reserved for "Shiv Sena, in the upcoming Andheri East bye-election on November 3. (ANI)

