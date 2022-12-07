Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-state weapon smuggling racket operating from Madhya Pradesh and seizing 20 pistols.

On December 2, police had apprehended Bharat Bhushan Pammi, an accomplice of US-based gangster Pavitar Singh, Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police ViveK Sheel Soni said.

Also Read | UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of 'Strange Phenomenon'.

When Pammi was caught, police had seized four pistols and 34 live cartridges from him.

During investigation, it was found that Pammi was supplying arms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab and after that police named Deepak Singh alias Manoj, a resident of Umarati in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, in the case.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

A Punjab police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Detective) Talwinder Singh Gill conducted a raid at the hideout of Singh in Khadki village in Madhya Pradesh and seized 20 pistols and 40 magazines.

Soni said police teams have been conducting raids in Madhya Pradesh to nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)