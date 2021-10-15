Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): While Dussehra ended in the rest of parts of the country on Vijayadashmi, the week-long international Kullu Dussehra began with Rath Yatra of deity "Lord Raghunathji" at Dhalpur, the venue of the festival.

The Kullu Dussehra starts when the Dushera festival ends in other parts of the country.

"I am happy to attend this Dussehra festival. People here are following proper discipline while participating in the 'Rath Yatra'", Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said.

The idol of Goddess Hadimba arrived at the venue from Manali a day before the Rath Yatra.

Many devotees joined Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in pulling the ropes of Lord Raghunathji's Rath as it is considered auspicious.

"International Kullu Dussehra started from today with the 'Rath Yatra' of lord Raghunath and will continue for the next 7 days. Due to the Covid-19, only religious processions are allowed. Social and cultural functions are prohibited. 210 deities have participated this year," said Kullu DC, Ashutosh Garg. (ANI)

