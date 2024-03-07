India News | West Bengal: BJP MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari Joins TMC

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. West Bengal BJP MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday and also took part in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally on the eve of Women's Day.

Agency News ANI| Mar 07, 2024 11:06 PM IST
India News | West Bengal: BJP MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari Joins TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): West Bengal BJP MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday and also took part in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally on the eve of Women's Day.

On joining the Trinamool Congress, Mukut Mani Adhikari said that he wants the development of the Nadia district as well as Ranaghat.

Reacting to the BJP MLA joining TMC, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared an FIR report claiming allegations against Mukut Mani Adhikari related to domestic violence and said that the departed BJP MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari is fit to join TMC with such qualifications. "Look who is walking in the TMC Procession alongside Bhaipo, to observe International Women's Day !!! Mukutmani Adhikari - Ranaghat South MLA He was accused of domestic violence by his wife. The FIR was filed by his wife on the 11th day of their marriage. Certainly qualifies as the 'Poster Boy' of TMC's Rally to honor Women," he said.

Ahead of International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, participated in the party's Mahila wing rally in Kolkata on Thursday.

"On the eve of International Women's Day, the presence of Mamata Banerjee sparked an outpouring of love from the people. Our leader engaged with countless strong women, resonating with their spirit and celebrating the essence of womanhood as she stands committed to uplifting their lives," All India Trinamool Congress posted on X.

The rally came after PM Modi and BJP leaders pointed fingers at the state government over the Sandeshkhali violence, where women accused jailed Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides of land grabs and sexual assault. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

