Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting the national anthem by singing the incomplete anthem.

While singing the National Anthem during a press conference in Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee did not complete the anthem and sat down midway.

"Mamata Banerjee was sitting down at first then stood up and stopped singing halfway the national anthem of India. Today, as a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country, and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore!" tweeted the West Bengal BJP unit.

Minutes after this conference, several political leaders slammed Banerjee for this gesture.

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India's opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?"

BJP West Bengal President Dr Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, "Bengal CM @MamataOfficialsitting at a constitution post insults National Anthem at a gathering in Mumbai. Doesn't she know proper National Anthem etiquette or is she insulting knowingly?"

Maharashtra BJP leader Pratik Karpe tweeted, "Isn't this demeaning National Anthem? What were the so called intellectuals present doing when CM @MamataOfficial started National Anthem in a sitting position. Not only that, then she went ahead and abruptly stopped it in between."

BJP MP from Darjeeling Parliamentary Constituency, Raju Bista said, "This is so sad! The Chief Minister representing the state of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore today made a mockery of our National Anthem. #Shameful."

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya tweeted, "Here we have a Chief Minister, who fails to respect our National Anthem. Expecting the opposition parties to respect Bharat and its values is a lot to ask for these days. This deplorable behaviour from a Constitutional Authority is extremely shameful and condemnable."

Later, Banerjee spoke to the reporters and slammed UPA.

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The TMC leader statement on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she is meeting leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena. (ANI)

