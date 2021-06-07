Kolkata, June 7: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 state Board examinations for session 2020-2021. On Sunday, the Chief Minister had said that the state government would form an expert committee to recommend whether the state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be held.

The state government had also invited the opinion of students and parents on the matter regarding the examinations. "Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2021," Banerjee had tweeted. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Tweet

Thank you very much for sending us your valuable opinions and suggestions. GoWB thus arrives at the decision of cancelling Madhyamik/Uchhamadhyamik examinations for 2021. We will work out the best possible way to secure the future of our children. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 7, 2021

Following the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board exams by the Central government on June 1, several states, including Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh cancelled their respective state Board exams in view of the prevailing COVID situation.

