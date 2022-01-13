Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed "deep concern" over the tragic accident involving Bikaner-Guwahati Express train in the state in which three persons were killed and at least 20 injured.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal CM said, "Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations."

"Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. The situation is being closely monitored from the State HQs," Banerjee further tweeted.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that all agencies were rendering full assistance and rescue operations were being carried out in full swing.

"Sad to hear Bikaner Guwahati express derailed near Jalpaiguri with reports of deaths and casualties. Gathered that all agencies @RailMinIndia @RailNf @MamataOfficial are rendering full assistance and rescue operations are on and injured are being well attended," the Governor said in a tweet.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped after multiple bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district today .

According to initial reports by Indian Railways, 3 people were killed and 20 injured in the mishap.

The incident took place near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. Soon after, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal directed the dispatch of two teams to rescue people.

The train was merely passing Jalpaiguri at the time of the incident. It is estimated that over 1,000 passengers were on board, including 308 who boarded the train from Bikaner.

"Following a sudden jerk, several bogies overturned," a passenger told ANI. (ANI)

