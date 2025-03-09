Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): A carcass of a Makna elephant (male elephant without tusks) was found in the jungles of Bagdogra in the Kurseong division of Darjeeling, an official said on Sunday.

According to Rahul Deb Mukherjee, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO), a fight broke out between a tusker (elephant with tusks) and a Makna elephant, after which the latter was found dead in the jungle.

Mukherjee said that the clash occurred between the two animals due to territorial issues. He added that the Makna elephant was injured in the fight.

"In the Bagdogra jungle, a fight broke out between a tusker and a Makna elephant. The tusker is local while the Makna must have come from the surrounding jungles. The Makna elephant was injured after the tussle and there was a lot of bleeding," the ADFO told ANI.

Mukherjee said that the forest officials discovered the elephant carcass on Sunday morning. He added that the forest department was monitoring the tusk elephant involved in the fight.

"Unfortunately, the elephant carcass was discovered this morning. We couldn't save him. The elephant will be cremated after the autopsy. The forest department is also monitoring the tusk elephant involved in the clash," Mukherjee said. (ANI)

