Mumbai, March 09: Tomorrow, March 10, will be the 9th roza or fast of Ramzan 2025. Muslims across the country will observe strict fast on the 9th day (Roza) of Ramadan 2025. Observing fast during Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Fasting during Ramzan is mandatory for all adults and healthy Muslims. The period of fasting (roza) begins with Muslims having Sehri in the morning and ends with the Iftar meal in the evening. Scroll below to Sehri time and Iftar time for 9th Roza on March 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Do you know that Sehri is a pre-dawn meal that members of the Muslim community consume early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer? On the other hand, Iftar is a post-fast evening meal that is observed at the time of Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer. While Sehri is performed before sunrise, Iftar is observed after sunset. During the fasting period between Sehri and Iftar, Muslim adults do not consume any food or drink, including water. Healthy Eating During Ramadan 2025: Best Foods for Suhoor and Iftar To Boost Energy and Well-Being.

While Sehri and Iftar times vary from city to city, the Ramadan 2025 calendar below shows the timings for Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and other cities.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:38 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:14 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:35 AM

Iftar Time 5:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:34 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:47 AM

Iftar Time 5:57 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:20 AM

Iftar Time 5:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 10 (0th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:38 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 10 (9th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Ramadan, which is believed to be a festival, is, in fact, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Observing fast or roza during the holy month of Ramzan helps Muslim adults learn self-discipline and self-restraint. People who are sick, travelling, having a menstrual cycle, pregnant women, diabetic patients, and the elderly are exempt from keeping fast. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don’ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Muslims consider Ramzan a holy month as they believe that the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this period. The holy month of Ramzan concludes with the beginning of the Shawwal month, with the first day celebrated as Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr (Eid al-Fitr). Notably, Eid is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims globally.

