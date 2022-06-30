Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her "most unconstitutional declaration" remark on "jihad against the BJP."

Dhankar Dhankhar wrote to the chief minister on Wednesday evening after receiving a complaint from the state BJP.

"A 10-member BJP delegation led by Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, in a representation, enclosed hereto, has sought constitutional intervention for your June 28 Asansol statement 'Declaring 21 July, 2022 as "A day of 'jihad" against the BJP'," the West Bengal Governor said in his letter.

"The statement, revealed in the video, is most unfortunate and indicates constitutional anarchy. It defies logic and reason as to how one under the Oath of Constitution and holding the position of Chief Minister could make such pernicious declaration of `jihad' against a political party. This is death-knell of democracy and rule of law. Nothing can be more authoritarian and undemocratic," Dhankar further wrote.

Dhankhar urged Mamata to withdraw the statement.

"I cannot but take strongest possible exception to your statement. To subserve democratic values and constitutionalism, you are urged to forthwith withdraw this most unconstitutional declaration of 'jihad' against the BJP on 21 July, 2022," the West Bengal Governor wrote.

Notably, the TMC organises a rally every year on July 21 as 'Shaheed Diwas' to commemorate those killed in the 1993 firing incident in Kolkata. (ANI)

