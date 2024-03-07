Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday accused the Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee-led West Bengal government of trying to hide the truth about the Sandeshkhali incident.

"TMC tried its best to avert Sheikh Shahjahah from going into the hands of the CBI; India's judiciary has proven again that our Constitution is strong enough and those parties who shield criminals will never be forgiven. The judiciary has delivered a metaphorical slap on the face of Mamata Banerjee's government. The government does not want the truth about the Sandeshkhali incident to come out, hence repeatedly obstructing the BJP. We will protest against this," he said.

He also accused CM Mamata Banerjee of indulging in face saving activities after the Sandeshkhali incident; however, he added that the public will not be misled.

"After the Sandeshkhali incident, Mamata Banerjee is engaged in activities to save face, but the public is not going to be misled. The people have understood Mamata Banerjee's anti-women character. The people of Bengal understand that Mamata Banerjee can do anything to remain in power," he said.

Following the Calcutta High Court's directive, the Crime Investigation Department handed over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

Issuing a contempt notice to the West Bengal CID, the Calcutta High Court observed on Wednesday that an investigation into the attack on ED officials should be handed over to the CBI and also the custody of accused Sheikh Shahjahan be given to the agency today.

After weeks of no action, on February 29, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police, after which West Bengal's Basirhat Court remanded him to 10-day police custody.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district had been witnessing widespread protests against Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

