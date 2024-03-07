Jajpur, January 25: A 123-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva is set to be inaugurated in Odisha's Jajpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8, officials said. The statue is being built near Barahanath temple on the banks of Baitarani river as part of the Baraha Khetra development project, they added.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit and view the Lord Shiva statue using a lift or stairs, and also enjoy a sky view of the Baitarani river front, an official involved in the project said. The statue has been constructed by a private art organisation based in New Delhi.

In addition to the statue, a beautiful park and a water fountain are being built for tourists. A rest house will also be constructed near the statue for devotees visiting Baraha Khetra, the official added.

"The statue on the banks of the sacred Baitarani river will be a valuable addition to the district's tourism," said local resident Debadutta Mishra. Jajpur has significant tourism potential, with attractions such as Dashwamedha Ghat, Baraha temple, Baruni ghat, and Maa Biraja temple drawing tourists to the area.