Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): The director-general of fire services of West Bengal Jag Mohan on Saturday has been appointed Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) for law and order with immediate effect by replacing Jawed Shamim.

Jag Mohan will also hold the charge of Director-general Civil Defence till further order, informed the state government.

"The Governor is pleased to appoint Jag Mohan presently posted as DG fire services of West Bengal in the rank of ADG to the post of ADG and IGP (Law and Order) and State Police Nodal Officer in place of Jawed Shamim with immediate effect in the interest of public service," the notification issued by the state government read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)