Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,45,534 on Thursday as 717 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,402, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas registered the highest number of cases at 97 while the metropolis recorded 77 fresh cases.

Three persons succumbed to the disease in North 24 Parganas during the day while the city accounted for one death, the bulletin said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 98.22 per cent with 726 more people recuperating from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,17,965.

Currently, there are 9,167 active cases in the state.

A total of 1,68,14,817 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 41,498 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,80,50,837 people have been inoculated in the state thus far.

