It was last week when Motorola had officially launched the Motorola Edge 20 series in India. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand introduced two smartphones in the Motorola Edge 20 series - Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion. Pre-bookings for the Edge 20 recently commenced online, as the first sale got deferred due to unavoidable circumstances. Now, the Edge 20 Fusion is ready to go on sale tomorrow in India at noon via Flipkart. Moto G50 5G With 5,000mAh Battery & MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor Launched.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, which is a toned-down variant of Edge 20, comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB. The 6GB variant is priced at Rs 21,499, while the bigger 8GB version carries a price tag of Rs 29,999.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 800U paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 OS out of the box with its custom UI. The company has promised to provide Android 12 and Android 13 updates with 2-year security updates.

You have paved the way to #FindYourEdge! Now it's time to stride towards your edgy self. Get ready to grab your #motorolaedge20fusion starting at just ₹21,499 as it goes on sale tomorrow, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/dDt06ai9vi pic.twitter.com/5kVZ3ESwZc — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 26, 2021

In terms of optics, there is a triple camera module at the back. It consists of a 108MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery supporting TurboPower 30 fast charging.

