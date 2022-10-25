Bhatpara (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): One seven-year-old child died and two persons were gravely injured after a bomb exploded near a railway track in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, officials said.

As per reports, the incidents happened around 8.30 am near the railway tracks at Bhatpara between kakinara and Jaggadal railway stations, around 30 km from Kolkata.

The boy was playing with two of his friends with a 'suspected' packet that was lying there and it suddenly exploded, police said.

"A child died due to an explosion near railway tracks in Bhatpara, another child who was gravely injured in the incident has been admitted to hospital and the woman injured in the incident is out of danger. The bomb disposal team have been pressed into the service, and another live bomb was found," S Pandey, DC North Zone, Barrackpore said. Adding that a probe in this matter is underway.

When taken to a hospital, one of the three injured was declared dead.

While another child (13) is undergoing treatment and the woman is stable and out of danger. (ANI)

