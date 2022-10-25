Lucknow, Oct 25: In a freak accident here on Tuesday, a man carrying a cracker in his pant pocket was seriously injured when it exploded accidentally.

The incident took place in Banthra on the outskirts of Lucknow when Babloo collided with another man coming from the opposite direction. Video: Child Gets Injured After Flowerpot Bursts on Him During Diwali Celebrations in Pune.

Babloo has been admitted to the Lok Bandhu hospital in a critical condition.

