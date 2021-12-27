Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): One more person has been arrested in the case of infiltration by a Bangladeshi national, Kolkata police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused was arrested on the suspicion that he produced forged identification documents.

He has been remanded to police custody till January 3, 2022, police said.

On December 25 midnight, Kolkata Police nabbed one Bijoy Kr Roy, 41, of Jatrapur, Nadia from his residence in connection with a case registered at the Anandapur police station (case against accused being Bangladesh national, according to a statement issued by the police.

"He is suspected of producing forged documents like voter ID card, Adhar card, etc. Police have seized a portion of documents from his custody. He was produced before court where he was remanded to police custody till January 3, 2022. An investigation is on," the police added. (ANI)

