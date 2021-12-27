New Delhi: BNBXMAS, a smart contract-based Dapp built on the Binance Smart Chain that allows users to invest in cryptocurrencies, on Monday claimed that with deposits in BNBXMAS, users can expect to earn reliable daily returns ranging from 7.8 per cent to 17 per cent daily. Cryptocurrency prices in India today (27 Dec 2021).

The smart contract allows users to start with as little as 0.01 BNB to get their profits up. Launching this XMAS season, BNBXMAS has been built to get the most out of the Binance Smart Chain without investing excessive amounts of time and resources into it.

"The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has experienced a surge in its blockchain activity, including token swaps, decentralised applications, non-financial tokens, and decentralised currency markets. One of the most beneficial aspects of the BSC is that it allows for cross-chain atomic exchanges while charging gas prices that are over 20 times cheaper than those charged by other chains," the firm said in a statement.

Because of its Proof-of-stake Authority (PoSA), consensus may be used as a high-speed infrastructure, beneficial for DeFi applications. As a result, it is ideal for widespread adoption. Moreover, BEP-20 tokens provide borderless DeFi prospects because once a token is released on the Binance Smart Chain, it may be readily transferred between several blockchains. It also contributes to the simplification of interoperability across the whole ecosystem.

BNBXMAS is conscientious about the security of the smart contract. It has been confirmed to be completely secure, with no flaws, backdoors, or fraud scripts discovered, as reported by the audit report prepared by HazeCrypto.

With revolutionary growth experienced in similar offerings, BNBXMAS is positioned to become one of the most profitable yield farming Dapps on the BSC. The users can generate a return of 119 to 234 per cent on their money within the deposit period of 7 and 30 days.

To make profits with BNBXMAS a user just needs to visit BNBXMAS.com and familiarise with the UI and FAQs. Select the deposit period that a user wants to use for investment. Enter the amount of BNB to deposit, click 'Invest'.

Following deposit, one will be presented with a referral link to share with others. Forward this to your friends to get a percentage of the money they deposit in the smart contract. BNBXMAS provides investors with a referral programme that is divided into five categories. This makes up for 11.5 per cent in commission. A referral link is given to the user once they have invested in the smart contract. Users who spread the word about this link to their friends will get extra rewards on each deposit their referrals make.

