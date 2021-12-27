Realme GT 2 Series will be launched in China on January 4, 2022. On the same day, the flagship series will also debut in the global market. The company has been teasing the GT 2 Series, revealing its several key features. Last week, the GT 2 smartphone's full specifications were reportedly leaked online. Today, the company has confirmed Realme GT 2 phone's display via a Weibo post. Realme GT 2 Pro Full Specifications Unveiled via TENAA Listing.

Realme GT 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As per the Weibo post, the top-end model of the GT 2 Series will get a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, carrying a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch response time of 75ms. The Weibo post also reveals the front side of the device. The handset will get a punch-hole cut for the selfie snapper. In addition to this, Realme CMO teased the resolution of GT 2 Pro to be 3640X1440 pixels in a different post.

Realme GT 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Coming to the Realme GT 2, the smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the Thai NBTC certification website with a model number RMX3310, hinting towards its imminent launch. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared several specifications of the device on its Twitter account. Realme GT 2 is said to sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 2,440mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.

