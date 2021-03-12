Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release its manifesto for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on Sunday, said sources.

According to TMC sources, the party was about to release its manifesto earlier but the programme has to be postponed after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries on Wednesday while campaigning in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, Banerjee, who was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after suffering injuries in Nandigram, was discharged on Friday evening.

The chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

