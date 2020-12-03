Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 3 (ANI): West Bengal reported 3,246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the release by the state Health Department, the state saw 49 deaths and 3,257 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases due to COVID-19 is 4,93,316 and the total recoveries stand at 4,60,634. The death toll has gone up to 8,576. The state has 24,106 active cases. (ANI)

