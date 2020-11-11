Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): West Bengal has reported 3,872 new COVID-19 cases and 4,431 discharged cases, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.

The state has also reported 49 deaths during the same duration.

The total number of cases stands at 4,16,984 in the state including 3,76,696 discharges and 7,452 deaths.

There is 32,836 number of active cases, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

