Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) Aiming to provide relief to taxpayers and expedite the resolution of pending tax cases, the West Bengal Sales Tax (Settlement of Dispute) (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled in the state assembly on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh and Trinamool Congress legislators Tarun Kumar Maity, Apurba Sarkar, Rafiqul Islam Mondal and Saptarshi Banerjee took part in initial discussions.

Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee said discussions on the proposed amendments will continue on Thursday.

