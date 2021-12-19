Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): Western Command Army Commander Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri on Sunday visited Rising Star Corps and reviewed the operational readiness of the Corps.

As per the Press Information Bureau, Defence Wing, the commander was on his two-day visit started on Saturday.

Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, GOC Rising Star Corps, updated the Army Commander about the operational readiness of the Corps.

Later he was briefed on assistance being provided to ex-servicemen, aid to civil administration and the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the statement said.

The Army Commander was shown the various innovations being done in the formation. He was also updated on the state of COVID-19 infections in the area and measures taken by the Corps.

The Commander complimented all ranks for their high state of operational preparedness and activities being undertaken for building the indomitable image of the Indian Army. (ANI)

