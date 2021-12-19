New Delhi, December 19: The DRDO scientist, who was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the December 9 Rohini Court blast, on Sunday tried to commit suicide, sources said.

According to the sources, arrested scientist, Bharat Bhushan Kataria, tried to consume some poisonous substance while he was in police custody, and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Blast in Delhi: Minor Explosion Reported in Rohini Court.

However, there was no official confirmation of the incident yet.

