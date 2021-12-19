Tamil Nadu, December 19: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl in Madurai. The victim is a class 12 student at a Government school in Madurai. The accused is a minibus driver and had befriended the victim, said the police.

As per the report published in TOI, the accused had gone to the girl's house after learning that she's alone on September 5 and told her that his wife had recently left him and he wants to marry her. On the same day, he raped her and had been raping her repeatedly since then whenever she was alone at her home. Ludhiana Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Friend; Accused Absconding.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and refused to go to school. Her mother confronted her that is when she told her that she had taken a pregnancy test on her own and was pregnant. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

